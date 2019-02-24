Image copyright NSW POLICE Image caption Hugo Palmer (left) and Erwan Ferrieux are still missing, Australian police say

The mother of a British man missing in Australia has visited the spot where her son's belongings were found.

Tanya McNab travelled to Shelly Beach in New South Wales to attend a vigil for Hugo Palmer and his friend Erwan Ferrieux.

An air and sea search, launched after their belongings were found on the beach, was scaled back on Wednesday.

"I'm feeling numb - completely numb," Ms McNab said. "I have been since I heard the news."

Mr Palmer, from East Grinstead, East Sussex, and Mr Ferrieux, a French national, both 20, arrived in Australia in November.

They had been in the Port Macquarie area since 17 February. A major search was launched late that night when their towels and car keys were found on the beach near Port Macquarie.

Mr Palmer's mother said her son had been living his dream by visiting Australia, but it had "only just started".

She told ABC News: "I'm so incredibly proud of him. I love him so much."