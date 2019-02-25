Sussex

Brighton Marina: Body found after coastguard search

  • 25 February 2019
Officers search the marina Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption A coastguard rescue team searched the marina in the early hours of Saturday

A body has been recovered from Brighton Marina after a search and rescue operation.

Two men were seen getting into the water early on Saturday - one man managed to get out but the other was then reported missing.

A search began and police and coastguard teams were told something had been spotted near Victory Mews.

The body - believed to be of a man - was found by a dive team. The person's identity has not yet been confirmed.

