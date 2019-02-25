Brighton Marina: Body found after coastguard search
- 25 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been recovered from Brighton Marina after a search and rescue operation.
Two men were seen getting into the water early on Saturday - one man managed to get out but the other was then reported missing.
A search began and police and coastguard teams were told something had been spotted near Victory Mews.
The body - believed to be of a man - was found by a dive team. The person's identity has not yet been confirmed.