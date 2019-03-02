Crawley fire: Crews tackle 'significant' blaze at car showroom
- 2 March 2019
More than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at an electric car showroom.
The fire at the Tesla car dealership in County Oak Way, Crawley, West Sussex, broke out in the workshop area shortly before 10:30 GMT.
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the site, with West Sussex Fire and Rescue describing it as "a significant fire".
It is not known if anyone was injured. Motorists and members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.