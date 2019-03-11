Sussex

Bognor Regis stabbing: Man knifed in head in park

  • 11 March 2019
Police at Marine Park Gardens in Bognor Regis Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption Forensic officers have been at Marine Park Gardens in Bognor Regis

A man has been stabbed in the head, chest and arms in a seafront park.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked in Marine Park Gardens, Bogor Regis at about 17:35 GMT on Sunday.

He was found "bleeding quite heavily" and taken to hospital, a spokesman for Sussex Police said. His attacker fled the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Barnet in London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Anyone who saw the attack is asked to contact the police.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption The attack happened on Sunday afternoon

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites