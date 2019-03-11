Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Forensic officers have been at Marine Park Gardens in Bognor Regis

A man has been stabbed in the head, chest and arms in a seafront park.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked in Marine Park Gardens, Bogor Regis at about 17:35 GMT on Sunday.

He was found "bleeding quite heavily" and taken to hospital, a spokesman for Sussex Police said. His attacker fled the scene.

A 23-year-old man from Barnet in London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Anyone who saw the attack is asked to contact the police.