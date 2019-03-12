Sussex

Bognor Regis stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

  • 12 March 2019
Police at Marine Park Gardens in Bognor Regis Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption Police are resuming a detailed search of Marine Park Gardens in Bognor Regis

Two men have been charged in connection with an attack on a man who was stabbed in the head in a seafront park.

Akeem Adebayo, 23, of Colindale Avenue, London, is accused of the attempted murder of the 28-year-old man in Marine Park Gardens, Bognor Regis, on Sunday.

He has also been charged with a drugs offence and will appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later.

Ian Hemmens, 80, from Chichester, has been charged with assisting an offender and will appear in court on 9 April.

Sussex Police said the victim, who lives in the town, was in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers are due to resume a detailed search of the park.

Det Insp Alan Pack said police would increase patrols in the area "to reassure local residents".

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption The attack happened at about 17:35 GMT on Sunday

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites