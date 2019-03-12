Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in a residential street at 20:00 GMT, police said

A corrosive substance was thrown in a man's face during a street robbery in Brighton.

The victim, 19, "staggered" to a house in Exceat Close at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday and said his "eyes and throat were burning", Sussex Police said.

He told officers he was approached and attacked by a man who demanded he hand over his wallet and mobile phone.

He is being treated in hospital for injuries to his eyes, face and tongue.

Det Con James Botting said: "We are appealing for any witnesses who saw this attack or anyone acting suspiciously in Whitehawk Road at the time to come forward."

A 20-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of robbery, has been released with no further action.