Image copyright PA Image caption Katie Price was out of the country when she was due before magistrates in Crawley

Former glamour model Katie Price has been criticised by a judge for not "bothering" to turn up at court.

The 40-year-old, from West Sussex was due to appear before magistrates in Crawley accused of two charges of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour in Shipley last September.

District judge Amanda Kelly said Ms Price's failure to appear showed a lack of respect for the court system.

The court heard Ms Price, of Dial Post, near Horsham, was out of the country.

At the hearing, which was adjourned to 20 March, the judge said: "She hasn't bothered to turn up today.

"Apparently she has something more important to do."

The court heard Ms Price would have been notified of the need to attend in a postal requisition sent in February and would have known about the case.

Ms Kelly said: "This shows a lack of respect for the whole court system."

She said it would be "tempting" to consider an arrest, but she would "reluctantly" adjourn the hearing.

The court heard Ms Price was due back in the country on 18 March.