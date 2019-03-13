Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Liam Hanley had no previous history of violence

A man has been convicted of stabbing his on-off partner 39 times with a bread knife.

Liam Hanley attacked Sarah Harries in the bath at her flat in Sussex Wharf, Shoreham, West Sussex, in September.

The 32-year-old then fled the flat, leaving her badly injured, and got a lift to Berkshire but handed himself into police the following day after his picture was circulated.

A jury at Lewes Crown Court found him guilty of GBH with intent.

He will be sentenced on 10 May.

Speaking after the trial Sussex Police said the couple, who had had an on and off relationship for about a year, had spent the day together before the attack.

Ms Harries suffered a punctured lung, wounds to her abdomen and arms and the deepest wound to her neck.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Liam Hanley fled the Shoreham flat, leaving Sarah Harries badly injured, and got a lift to Berkshire

Det Con Katy Lewis said: "This was a horrific attack on a woman which came completely out of the blue, shocking Sarah herself and the close community in Shoreham.

"There was no history of violence from Liam and Sarah was truly shocked by ferocious nature of the attack.

"Sarah has thankfully made a recovery however the scars and some of her injuries will have an impact on her for the rest of her life."