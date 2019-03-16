Image copyright Jeremy Clayden Image caption The man was in the back bedroom when the tree fell down at about 07:30 GMT and caused him a minor head injury

A man has been hurt by a large oak tree that crashed on to the roof of a two-storey house in high winds.

A branch from the mature tree drove into one of the windows of the family home in Chetwood Road, near Crawley, where a couple and their child live.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue said a man suffered a non-serious head injury.

Neighbour Jeremy Clayden said he heard an "almighty crash" at about 07:30 GMT and said he was shocked by the extent of the damage to the first floor.

'Wall is bowing'

The couple and their child are currently staying with neighbours.

The man was in the back bedroom when the tree came down, but he escaped largely unscathed and was treated by South East Coast Ambulance service at the scene.

Mr Clayden, a property surveyor, said: "I've seen some things in my time, but never a tree of this size fall onto the back of a house.

"There had been very strong winds here before it fell.

Image copyright Jeremy Clayden Image caption The tree has crushed part of the first floor

"The damage is extensive, the entire rear left side of the house on the first floor is demolished and the flank wall is now bowing and most likely structurally unstable.

"It will be a big job to fix, it's no easy task just moving the tree."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service confirmed crews were still at the scene and the road, as well as nearby Howard Road, had been cordoned off.

A building control officer is due to formally check the integrity of the detached buildin