Sussex

Katie Price denies being abusive outside West Sussex school

  • 20 March 2019
Katie Price arriving at Crawley Magistrates' Court on 20 March Image copyright PA/Steve Parsons
Image caption Katie Price is due to stand trial at Horsham Magistrates' Court on 3 June

TV star Katie Price has denied being abusive outside a school.

The 40-year-old reality star is charged with two counts of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour outside a primary school in Shipley last September.

Crawley Magistrates' Court heard she was involved in a "verbal altercation" with Michelle Pentecost, the girlfriend of her ex-partner Kieran Hayler.

When read the charges, Ms Price replied: "Definitely not guilty."

The former model, of Dial Post, near Horsham, West Sussex, is due to stand trial at Horsham Magistrates' Court on 3 June.

Ms Price, who stood in the dock holding her mobile phone, had been due to appear before magistrates in Crawley on 13 March but failed to turn up.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites