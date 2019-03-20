Image copyright PA/Steve Parsons Image caption Katie Price is due to stand trial at Horsham Magistrates' Court on 3 June

TV star Katie Price has denied being abusive outside a school.

The 40-year-old reality star is charged with two counts of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour outside a primary school in Shipley last September.

Crawley Magistrates' Court heard she was involved in a "verbal altercation" with Michelle Pentecost, the girlfriend of her ex-partner Kieran Hayler.

When read the charges, Ms Price replied: "Definitely not guilty."

The former model, of Dial Post, near Horsham, West Sussex, is due to stand trial at Horsham Magistrates' Court on 3 June.

Ms Price, who stood in the dock holding her mobile phone, had been due to appear before magistrates in Crawley on 13 March but failed to turn up.