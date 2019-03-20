Worthing school alert over boy with 'sharp object'
- 20 March 2019
A teenager has been arrested after a boy was seen with a sharp object in a school.
The 14-year-old was spotted with a "sharp craft pen" at about 11:05 GMT at Bohunt School in Broadwater Road, Worthing, Sussex Police said.
"Pupils at the school were moved into classrooms while the incident was ongoing and no-one was hurt," a police spokesman said.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of affray.