Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Maryna Kavaliauske with husband Giedrius

A jealous man killed the mother of his godchild then took his own life, an inquest heard.

Alex Chernoff became "obsessed" with mother-of-two Maryna Kavaliauske and was increasingly abusive towards her.

Police launched an investigation into the suspected murder-suicide after the pair were found dead at her home in Broadwater, Worthing, last April.

Assistant coroner Joanne Andrews ruled her death an unlawful killing and his as suicide.

West Sussex Coroner's Court heard Mrs Kavaliauske, 35, had been strangled and both bodies were found hanged on 13 April last year.

Her husband, Giedrius Kavaliauskas, was on holiday with their children, aged nine and 12, at the time.

The couple met Mr Chernoff, 43, also known by the first name Viasa, in 2004. He moved in to their home after his own marriage broke down.

At the time, Mr Kavaliauskas was serving an eight-year prison sentence for drug smuggling.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Kavaliauskas said: "We were very happy together. We had a perfect relationship. She was very kind and thoughtful.

"Maryna stood by me and visited me each week in prison."

Mr Chernoff's behaviour deteriorated and he had mental health problems and became an alcoholic, the court heard.

He continued to live with them when Mr Kavaliauskas left prison but grew angry and aggressive, sending Mrs Kavaliauske abusive text messages and harassing her at work.

However she insisted Mr Kavaliauskas travel to Lithuania, as she could not take time off work.

The bodies were discovered when she failed to pick him up from the airport.

Det Con Dawn Robertson told the court there was no "hard evidence" the pair were having an affair but said he was "obsessed and "infatuated" with her.

A post-mortem found Mrs Kavaliauske died due to ligature compression and suspension, while a toixcology report showed Mr Chernoff had alcohol and cocaine in his system when he died.