Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Part of the ride came loose and hit a passer-by

Four people were injured when part of a fairground ride on Brighton Palace Pier came loose and hit someone.

Pier chief executive Anne Ackford said part of the Air Race ride had become detached and had struck a passer-by.

Sussex Police said initial indications were that four people were injured. Ambulance crews said one person was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Ms Ackford said: "We have been in immediate contact with the manufacturer to ask them... to investigate."

Image copyright Tom Matthews Image caption Initial reports are that four people have been hurt on the ride

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: "The HSE is aware and we are investigating the incident."

Ms Ackford said the pier's organisers "will co-operate fully with any investigation".

On the pier website, the publicity for the ride promises visitors they will "race through the skies on this thrilling motion ride which guarantees to send your pulse racing".

Skip Twitter post by @SECAmbulance We have responded to an incident on #BrightonPier today in which it was reported at approximately 3pm that a piece of a ride had come loose. A teenage male has been taken to hospital with a leg injury. Others were shaken but uninjured. We are clearing from the scene. — SECAmb (@SECAmbulance) April 8, 2019 Report

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the pier to assist ambulance crews but firefighters had left the scene.

South East Ambulance Service tweeted there had been reports that "a piece of a ride had come loose" and a teenager had been taken to hospital with a leg injury.

"Others were shaken but uninjured."