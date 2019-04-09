Image copyright Grice family Image caption Shana Grice was murdered by her ex-boyfriend who stalked her

Three police officers are facing disciplinary action over the case of a woman fined for wasting police time when she reported the stalker ex who went on to murder her.

Shana Grice, 19, reported Michael Lane five times before he slit her throat and tried to burn her body.

Sussex Police said two officers - one retired - will face gross misconduct proceedings at public hearings in May.

A third officer faces internal misconduct action.

No further action will be taken against five officers investigated by the Independent of Police Conduct (IOPC), while six other force employees - three officers and three staff - have been given "management advice and further training".

Miss Grice was killed in her bedroom in Portslade, near Brighton, East Sussex, in 2016.

Lane, who fitted a tracker to her car and stole a house key to sneak into her room as she slept, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 25 years in March the following year.

It later emerged that 13 other women had reported him to police for stalking.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Michael Lane was convicted of murdering Miss Grice in 2017

At his sentencing, Mr Justice Nicholas Green said officers had "jumped to conclusions" and "stereotyped" Miss Grice.

Assistant Chief Constable Nick May said: "We deeply regret the tragic death of Shana Grice in 2016 and are committed to constantly improving our understanding of stalking and our response to it.

"When we looked at the circumstances leading to Shana's murder, we felt we may not have done the very best we could and made a referral to the IOPC."

He added: "We encourage victims to come forward with the knowledge that our officers and staff are better trained and that they will take all reports seriously."

Sarah Green, co-director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, said: "The police watchdog findings that Sussex Police failed and that there will be misconduct hearings are welcome, but much more is needed.

"Numerous inquests and inquiries have found that multiple police forces have failed to protect women who were murdered."