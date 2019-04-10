Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Worthing Pier bathed in a sunset glow

A 19th Century Art Deco pier originally built as a landing stage has been named this year's Pier of the Year.

Worthing Pier, which was built in 1862, was held up as 2019's top pier, having previously come in second and third in the past four years of the competition.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A grey and murky morning underneath Worthing Pier

The mayor of Worthing, Paul Baker, said: "It really is a beautiful and iconic landmark.

"It symbolises all that is classic about a traditional pier.

"It's not garish but elegant, you can see a great show there, take tea while enjoying spectacular views, have a nice meal, fish for your supper, or just take an evening stroll."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A bright day at Worthing

The National Piers Society competition compares 55 open piers. Clacton in Essex came second and Clevedon in North Somerset third.

Society chairman, Gavin Henderson, said: "I am really pleased to give three cheers to Worthing pier for all its historical significance and current glory."

The last time Worthing Pier won the accolade was in 2006.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The illuminated pier glows against a cloudy evening sky

Worthing Pier over the years

1862 - Pier built.

1889 - Pavilion erected on the pier head - later known as the Southern Pavilion.

1913 - Storm destroyed Southern Pavilion, it was fixed within a year.

1920 - Pier sold to the council.

1926 - Shoreward pavilion opened, Worthing Municipal Orchestra made it home.

1933 - Southern Pavilion destroyed by fire.

1935 - Reopened after £18,000 of repair costs.

1937 - Amusement arcade built.

1939 - Outbreak of the Second World War: entrance pavilion used by troops for games, a canteen and a library.

1946 - Pier reopened to the public. Through the years the Southern Pavilion was used as a model railway museum, a cinema and zoo.

1980s - It became a nightclub.

2005 - Club closed.

2014 - Southern Pavilion renovated into a cafe, performance space and wedding venue.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Southern Pavilion at Worthing Pier

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Worthing Pier at low tide during sunset

