Amy El-Keria was found hanged in her room in November 2012

The Priory healthcare group has been fined £300,000 over the death of a child at one of its hospitals.

Amy El-Keria, 14, was found hanged in her room at the Priory in Ticehurst, East Sussex, in November 2012.

The private company, which runs mental health services as part of an NHS contract, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court.

In 2016, an inquest that found her death may have been prevented if she had received proper care.

The Health and Safety Executive pursued a criminal investigation and the company admitted to a charge of being an employer failing to discharge its duty to ensure people were not exposed to health and safety risks.

In sentencing, Judge Mr Justice James Dingemans said no financial penalty he could impose would ever "reflect the loss suffered by Amy's family".

A court hearing in January was told Amy, who was deemed high-risk and had a "known and recent history" of suicide attempts, was admitted to the hospital on 23 August 2012.

She was left with unsupervised access and the means to carry out another suicide attempt.

On November 12, she was found in her bedroom with a ligature around her neck and taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings, where she died the following day.

Amy El-Keria was admitted to the Priory Hospital in Ticehurst a few months before she died

Amy's mother Tania El-Keria told the court that the "nightmare" of losing her "spirited" daughter left her feeling like her "heart and soul is ripped out every morning".

She admitted to having "low points where I have not wanted to be alive any more just so that I could be with Amy".

Ms El-Keria added: "I hope that the knowledge gained from this case goes on to change what I see as a failing system and prevents future avoidable deaths."

Judge Dingemans added: "It is apparent from the investigations that have been carried out in Amy's death, and the works carried out by Priory Healthcare and the CQC, that there is now a much better understanding of young person suicide, and that vital lessons have been learned."

Amy had a history of suicide attempts and had a complex range of problems and mental health diagnoses.

She was sent to the Priory after being asked to leave her specialist boarding school in Berkshire.

An inquest in 2016 heard staff had not been trained in resuscitation and had not called 999 quickly enough.

The jury said Amy died of unintended consequences of a deliberate act, contributed to by neglect, and that staffing levels at the Ticehurst centre were inadequate.