Image caption Robert Leet had denied the allegations but left Sussex Police last month before the hearing began

A former chief inspector and his police colleague who met for sex while on duty have been found guilty of gross misconduct by a disciplinary panel.

Robert Leet, formerly of Sussex Police, had a sexual relationship with Sgt Sarah Porter between August 2015 and January 2017, the hearing found.

They misused force systems to arrange meets and exchange up to 700 messages, some of a "graphic sexual nature".

Mr Leet, a married father of four, resigned from Sussex Police in March.

He did not attend the hearing in Lewes, East Sussex.

Ms Porter, who has been in the police 18 years and was previously married to another officer, admitted kissing Mr Leet but claimed her actions did not amount to sexual activity.

However, the panel found the allegation had been proved.

Its chairwoman, Victoria Goodfellow, said: "That sexual activity was at least kissing and, on the balance of probabilities, more."

Image caption Sgt Sarah Porter has a daughter with her former husband, another police officer

Mr Leet, who served Sussex Police for 22 years, was also found to have taken advantage of a "potentially vulnerable" victim of domestic abuse, who was referred to only as "Miss A".

He conducted a sexual relationship with her between November 2014 and January 2016 after they met at a domestic abuse action group he chaired as a district commander.

Amy Clarke, representing Sussex Police, said: "Miss A is firmly of the belief that she was, in effect, taken advantage of by Mr Leet.

"It should have been abundantly clear to Mr Leet that there was a potential vulnerability there that should not have been exploited."

Ms Porter was also found to have failed to attend a fatal crash on July 3 2017 while she could not be contacted while on duty for 10 minutes.

Following the findings, Ms Clarke said both Mr Leet and Ms Porter should be dismissed.

The hearing continues.