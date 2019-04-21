Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit at the junction of Friday Street and Larkspur Drive

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured and stabbed in a "deliberate" hit-and-run, Sussex Police said.

The 23-year-old was riding in Eastbourne when he was hit by a silver VW car at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition, with serious back and arm injuries and a stab wound in his back.

The car did not stop at the scene, police said, and those in the car were known to the injured man.

Det Insp Daniel Dugan said: "We believe this collision may have been a deliberate act, but it is an isolated incident in which the people involved are known to each other."

The man was hit at the junction of Friday Street and Larkspur Drive.