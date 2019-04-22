Sussex

Boy held over Eastbourne biker stabbing

  • 22 April 2019
Junction of Friday Street and Larkspur Drive Image copyright Dan Jessop
Image caption The man was hit at the junction of Friday Street and Larkspur Drive

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and stabbed.

The 23-year-old was hit by a car in Eastbourne at 18:00 BST on Saturday.

The arrested teenager is also being held on suspicion of driving with no licence or insurance, failure to stop after a collision, vehicle taking and dangerous driving, Sussex Police said.

