A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and stabbed.

The 23-year-old was hit by a car in Eastbourne at 18:00 BST on Saturday.

The arrested teenager is also being held on suspicion of driving with no licence or insurance, failure to stop after a collision, vehicle taking and dangerous driving, Sussex Police said.

The man was hit at the junction of Friday Street and Larkspur Drive.