Image copyright Pete Abel Image caption The fire covered an area of 6 hectares (14 acres) at its height

A fire has been burning overnight near woods featured in AA Milne's Winnie the Pooh stories.

The blaze in Ashdown Forest was reported at 21:30 BST on Sunday, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Gorse and undergrowth was ablaze across an area of about 14 acres (six hectares) in the Kingstanding area.

At its height six crews fire were on the scene. This has now been scaled back to four fire engines and crews, a fire service spokesman said.

Image copyright Pete Abel Image caption The fire in Ashdown Forest was reported at about 21:30 BST on Sunday