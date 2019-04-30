Image copyright Jessup/Mitchell Image caption A unit at an industrial estate in Hailsham was raided in August 2018

Handguns manufactured at an East Sussex industrial estate were used in two attempted murders, a court has heard.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) found a factory capable of producing semi-automatic pistols when officers raided a building in Hailsham in August 2018, Kingston Crown Court heard.

Weapons from the factory were sold to London criminals and were linked to eight crime scenes, the court was told.

Kyle Wood, 29, denies conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons.

Matthew Farmer, prosecuting, told the court: "There is no doubt these guns found their way on to the street and are being used.

"On two occasions these pistols were used in attempted murder where people were shot."

On one occasion, a bullet manufactured at the East Sussex site was found lodged in a victim's chest, Mr Farmer told the court.

The court heard that officers found a Browning 1922 pistol which they believe was used a template.

Mr Wood, of Littlehampton, West Sussex, admitted possessing a pistol and 24 rounds of ammunition in October 2018 after being "caught red-handed with a Browning 1922 pistol," the jury heard.

Two men have already pleaded guilty to their part in the conspiracy, the jury heard.

Mark Kinman, 63, who pleaded guilty to the manufacture of the guns, died last year.

Greg Akehurst, of no fixed address, has pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to sell or supply prohibited weapons.

Mr Wood's trial continues.