Camper van blaze at Fontwell Shell petrol station
- 6 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A camper van has caught fire on a petrol station forecourt.
The blaze started in the vehicle at the Shell garage in Fontwell, Sussex, at 09:30 BST and spread to other areas of the site.
It is not known how it started. West Sussex Fire and Rescue said an investigation is under way.
The fire at Arundel Road was brought under control by 11:00. Neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution, but no-one was hurt.