Image caption An official notice in the window of Choccywoccydoodah in Brighton informs customers of its closure

A chocolaterie famed for its creative and unusual cakes and other confectionary has ceased trading.

Choccywoccydoodah, which featured in a reality television series, has closed its shops in Brighton and London.

The company, which was founded in 1994, has provided confectionary for pop stars such as Kylie Minogue, Madonna and the Scissor Sisters.

Administrators Quantuma confirmed they had been asked "to put the company into liquidation".

Image copyright Ryan Simpson Image caption Ryan Simpson said the design of the cake was based on Juliet's balcony in Verona and his three pugs

Ryan Simpson, from Reading in Berkshire, had commissioned a cake costing just under £2,000 for his wedding to fiancee Holly in July.

The couple paid half of the amount when they ordered it three years ago, and the balance last month.

"This one item for our wedding was a must-have for Holly.

"The 3ft-tall cake was a piece of art.

"I'm very sad about what's happened... they were iconic in Brighton," he said.

Mr Simpson said the design of the cake was based on Juliet's balcony in Verona where he proposed, and was to also have included the couple's three rescue pugs.

He said the news Choccywoccydoodah had ceased trading had "come out of the blue".

"Our wedding budget is well and truly spent, so finding the same amount again [for another cake] wouldn't be possible without getting ourselves further into debt.

"So it might look like it's Jaffa Cakes all round."

Mr Simpson said he had contacted the company for a response so that he could "plan the next steps if they can't deliver", but had yet to receive a reply.

A note on the company's website says "Choccywoccydoodah is now permanently closed", referring all queries to Quantuma.