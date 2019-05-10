Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Liam Hanley was found guilty of GBH with intent following a trial in March

A man who stabbed his on-off partner 39 times with a bread knife has been jailed for 16 years.

Liam Hanley, 32, attacked Sarah Harries in the bath at her flat in Sussex Wharf in Shoreham, West Sussex, in September after they had spent the day together.

She survived her injuries, which included stab wounds to her neck, abdomen and arms, and a punctured lung.

Hanley was found guilty of GBH with intent following a trial at Lewes Crown Court in March.

He had been charged with attempted murder after handing himself into police the day after the attack. Hanley initially fled the scene and got an acquaintance to drive him to Berkshire.

Speaking after the sentencing, Ms Harries said: "I've been left with scars all over my body, some more visible than others.

"What really hurts is that Liam did this. I loved him and I still don't understand what made him do it."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Liam Hanley fled the Shoreham flat, leaving Sarah Harries badly injured

Det Con Katy Lewis said the attack would have an impact on Ms Harries for the rest of her life.

"This was a horrific attack and came completely out of the blue," she said. "The ferocious nature of it shocked not only Sarah but also the close community in Shoreham."