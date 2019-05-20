Shoreham air crash memorial emerges along river Adur
A tribute to the 11 men who died in the Shoreham air crash has begun to take shape near the bridge that became the focal point for the town's grief.
The artworks will adorn the banks of the river Adur, where mourners gathered after the crash in August 2015.
Sussex artists Jane Fordham and David Parfitt are creating the works, and have consulted relatives of those who died at each stage.
It has been funded by local councils and businesses.
Eleven distinctive steel arches - each uniquely commemorating the men who died when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed on to the A27 during an air display at Shoreham Airport - have been installed on one side of the bridge, next to a bench which has been designed to provide moments of tranquillity for visitors.
Eventually, a display of tiny lights, suspended on reeds, will appear on the opposite bank, completing the tribute.
The artists, who have created the memorial at their base in nearby Portslade, have consulted each family, both about the concept and the details.
Ms Fordham said: "It is an enormous privilege to have trust like that put in you. I've never carried a weight of responsibility like this before."
Mr Parfitt added: "We love Shoreham. We have spent time in Shoreham. But this town has taken us into their hearts."
The memorial, estimated to cost around £180,000, will be completed later this year.
