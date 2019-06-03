Image copyright Steve Parsons / PA Image caption Katie Price had originally denied the charges

Katie Price has admitted shouting a "tirade of abuse" at her ex-husband's new partner in a school playground.

The former model was due to stand trial over the incident which happened in Shipley, West Sussex, on 6 September.

She had originally denied using threatening and abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Kieran Hayler's girlfriend.

But Price, 41, of near Horsham, changed her plea at the town's magistrates' court earlier.

The row with Michelle Penticost - who is dating Mr Hayler - and Ms Penticost's friend Andrea Quigley happened in the playground of a primary school near Price's home.

Paul Edwards, prosecuting, told the court that during the row, Price was witnessed hurling a "tirade of abuse" and swore multiple times at both women.

Paul Macauley, defending, claimed the outburst was prompted by Price's recent discovery of Ms Penticost's relationship with Mr Hayler.

Magistrates have retired to deliberate her sentence.

This is the third criminal court case Price has faced this year.

In January, she was banned from driving for a second time after getting behind the wheel while disqualified and uninsured.

Then, in February she was banned for another three months and fined £1,100 after being convicted of being nearly twice the legal alcohol limit while in charge of her Range Rover.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Katie Price: "I'm trying to get on with my life"

That month, Price also revealed she had been "self-medicating" with cocaine for about six months, after what she said had been an "awful year" in 2018.

In an interview with the Victoria Derbyshire programme, she spoke about her mother's terminal illness, splitting from her husband and being held at gunpoint in South Africa.