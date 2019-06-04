Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Benjamin Bosden was driving a high-performance Mini Countryman, the court heard

A drink-driver who crashed into a pick-up truck, killing the occupants and badly injuring his own passenger, has been jailed for five years.

The speedometer on Benjamin Bosden's high-performance Mini was stuck at 112mph when police arrived at the crash, in East Sussex, in 2017.

His blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit, Lewes Crown Court heard.

The 20-year-old student admitted causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury to his passenger.

The turbo-charged Mini Countryman driven by Bosden, of Rushlake Green, Heathfield, East Sussex, crossed on to the opposite carriageway of the A267 at Cross in Hand, on 9 September 2017.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The couple's pick-up truck was knocked backwards off the road in the impact

The Mini crashed into a Ford Ranger, killing its occupants, David and Linda Evans, and seriously injuring both Bosden and his passenger, Kathleen O'Hara.

The impact was so severe that the Ford, which weighed more than two tonnes, was pushed backwards off the road.

When Bosden's Mini Cooper JCW was found by police its speedometer had halted at 112mph. The speed limit on the section of road where the crash occurred is 60mph.

Mr Evans, 55, who was driving the Ford, and his 48-year-old wife were killed instantly.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption David and Linda Evans died instantly when their vehicle was hit head-on by Bosden's Mini

Their family said in a statement: "The irresponsible and thoughtless actions of one young man have caused the death of two people.

"This has led to the immeasurable, intense and wide-ranging grief and feelings of devastation in the lives of so many family members and friends. These lives can never be the same."

Sentencing Bosden on Monday, Her Honour Judge Christine Laing QC told him: "You drove at a frankly ludicrous speed for the conditions and alcohol played a significant part.

"You showed a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road and an utter disregard for the serious danger you posed for other road users."