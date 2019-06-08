A woman has been raped in the grounds of Brighton Pavilion.

She was seen running from the grounds in a distressed state at 05:45 BST, prompting a call to police from a concerned member of the public.

The woman, in her early 20s, told Sussex Police she had been raped by a man shortly beforehand. Officers believe the attack happened around the area of the Indian Gate.

The area has been cordoned off while forensic investigations take place.

Police said the woman is receiving specialist support.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.