Image copyright Family handout Image caption Freddie McLennan (left) and Joe Atkins, both 19, were due to start at university next term

Two British teenagers have died in a car crash in Bolivia.

Freddie McLennan and Joe Atkins, both 19, were driving across salt flats in the South American country when their vehicle crashed on Sunday.

Families of the teenagers, who both attended Cranbrook School in Kent, paid tribute to the "exceptional" young men.

The 22-year-old Bolivian driver - named locally as Alberto Barco - also died in the crash, while a third British man was taken to hospital.

The car is understood to have flipped over while being driven on Bolivia's famous Salar de Uyuni - the world's largest salt flat.

The family of Mr Atkins, who was due to return home from a "trip of a lifetime" this week, said he had been "elated with the adventure".

Recalling a recent phone call, they said: "He said just how much we was looking forward to being back to enjoy home comforts, and to move on to the next stage at the University of Bristol."

Mr McLennan's family said they were "eternally grateful that Freddie came into our lives".

"He was thoroughly enjoying his opportunity to travel and experience new parts of the world, before preparing for the next stage in his life at Leeds University."

In a statement published on its website, the Cranbrook School said: "We share the grief of the families at their tragic loss and offer them our sincerest condolences."