More than 70kg of rubbish has been removed from Brighton beach by volunteers in a silent disco beach-clean.

About 100 people cleared the three-quarter-mile stretch between the West and Palace piers between 12:00 BST and 14:00 BST on Sunday.

An estimated 150,000 people descended on the city on Saturday which was the hottest day of the year so far.

Organisers blame a lack of rubbish bins for the amount of litter on the beach.

Volunteers were given a choice of three music channels available through headphones so they could "dance their way to a cleaner Brighton beach".

Amy Gibson from the Pier 2 Pier Beach Clean said the beach was "just covered" in litter when she visited the shoreline at about 06:00 BST on Sunday.

She said: "We're trying to provide something fun and positive to help people take action and feel a bit less overwhelmed by it all.

"People are trying to put their bags in the bins, and their recycling, but there are no bins for them."

Ms Gibson said many people were "not taking ownership of their litter" and were just leaving it on the beach.

"We're trying to talk to people and help make a behaviour change."

Brighton and Hove City Council has been approached for a comment.