Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a property in Maybridge Crescent, Goring-by-Sea, just before midnight

A man apparently armed with a handgun broke into a house occupied by two women and four children.

The home in Maybridge Crescent, Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex, was targeted late on Saturday.

The women and children were able to leave the house when Sussex Police arrived, but the man refused to come out for several hours. Officers eventually used a Taser on him.

The man arrested suspicion of burglary, assault and firearms offences.

The weapon was found to be an imitation handgun. Several knives were recovered from the address.

Police said the man was known to the occupants.

The two women sustained minor cuts, but did not need hospital treatment.

Several residents from surrounding addresses had to be temporarily accommodated at a local police station for their own safety.