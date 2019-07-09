EasyJet Gatwick-bound plane in collision at Schiphol Airport
A plane bound for Gatwick Airport has been in collision with another aircraft at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
The wing of an EasyJet plane came into contact with the side of a KLM jet bound for Madrid.
An EasyJet spokesman confirmed the two aircraft made contact while being pushed back from the stand.
A replacement EasyJet aircraft eventually took off at 11:05 BST, having originally been scheduled to depart at 06:05, the company said.
One passenger on board the flight to the UK said there was a "bit of a jolt" but it was "nothing unusual".
KLM said passengers on its flight had been put on a replacement plane to the Spanish capital.