Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

An inquest into the Shoreham Airshow crash deaths could be delayed if the Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) reopens its own inquiry.

During a preliminary hearing, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said the AAIB's rethink only emerged on Friday.

She said delays were "clearly causing unnecessary distress for the families and having a clear effect in the community of West Sussex".

Eleven men died when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed on to the A27 in 2015.

Pilot Andrew Hill was cleared in March of 11 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence at an Old Bailey trial.

He was present at Monday's hearing at Crawley Coroner's Court, but did not speak.

The AAIB may decide to assess whether cognitive impairment was a factor in the tragedy - a key feature of Mr Hill's defence in the criminal trial.

It is due to confirm its decision on 2 August.

The Civil Aviation Authority has also said it is carrying out further investigations.

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption The jet crashed on to the A27 killing 11 men

Ms Schofield told family members present at the hearing that it was not possible to fix the inquest hearing dates, but she sensed "the frustration that this matter is still going on" and promised to try to speed up proceedings.

Gerard Forlin QC, who represents the majority of the victims' relatives, said the AAIB would be "having another bite at the cherry" and was "potentially emasculating" the coroner's procedure.

"There are planes flying now in air shows where this [cognitive impairment] could still be a factor," he said.

Mr Forlin added: "I don't think, and my families don't think, there is any chance at all this [the inquest] is going to happen in January."

He said families preferred to wait longer for the inquest if it meant having a proper investigation.

Ms Schofield scheduled another pre-inquest review for 29 November.

