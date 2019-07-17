Image copyright Lizzie Massey Image caption The pedestrian suffered serious leg injuries in the crash in Bear Road, Brighton

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries following a crash with a police car.

Sussex Police had been responding to an emergency before the crash - at about 07:40 BST - in Bear Road, Brighton, the force said.

The air ambulance and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called and the male pedestrian was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by road.

Two police officers suffered injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

No further details about the pedestrian have yet been released.

The road is currently closed and the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.