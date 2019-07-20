Man in court charged with Valerie Graves murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was bludgeoned to death in bed six years ago.
Valerie Graves, 55, was found dead at a property in Smugglers Lane, Bosham, West Sussex, in December 2013.
Cristian Sabou, 27, was arrested at his home in Dej, north-west Romania, last week, and was extradited on Friday.
He was remanded in custody after a hearing at Brighton Magistrates' Court.
Ms Graves, an artist, was house-sitting for friends at the seaside property when she was killed.
A post-mortem examination found she had severe head injuries.
