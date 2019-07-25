Image caption Piles of rubbish could mount up if strikes go ahead

A series of bin strikes in Brighton and Hove that were due to hit Pride weekend have been called off.

The GMB union said members agreed to suspend action after city councillors voted to offer key concessions, though talks will continue with bosses.

Strikes had been planned for next Monday, and from 2 to 5 August.

Concessions included allowing a union rep to return to his usual workplace while claims against him are investigated.

Refuse collectors had voted overwhelmingly for strike action after complaining council officials had behaved in an "anti-trade union" manner - in particular picking on union reps - as it sought to make changes to conditions at its waste company, CityClean.

The council denies that suggestion.

