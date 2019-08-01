Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A man is in custody following a crash in Littlehampton, West Sussex

A man has been arrested after a cyclist died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in West Sussex.

Police closed the eastbound carriageway of the A259 Hawthorn Road at Wick, Littlehampton, after the crash at 06:30 BST.

The car involved in the crash drove off from the scene but was later tracked down, Sussex Police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and causing death by dangerous driving.

