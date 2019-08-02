Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption Top row, left to right: Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. Bottom row, left to right: Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

Accident investigators will not reopen their inquiry into the Shoreham air crash after the acquittal of pilot Andrew Hill.

A Hawker Hunter jet crashed on the A27 in West Sussex on 22 August 2015 during the Shoreham Airshow, killing 11 men.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had "very carefully" considered material about the potential effects of G-forces on Mr Hill.

A date has now been set for a pre-inquest review into the 11 deaths.

Mr Hill had been attempting a loop when his jet crashed and exploded into a fireball.

He was cleared in March of 11 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence at an Old Bailey trial.

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption The jet crashed on to the A27 killing 11 men

The AAIB published its investigation into the crash in March 2017, making 32 safety recommendations.

But in June 2019, it was presented with further material about the effects of G-forces on the pilot, a spokesman said.

He said newly developed tools had allowed the AAIB to determine the jet's flight path "in more detail", and "hence calculate the G-forces more accurately than was previously possible",

"The results confirm that the findings of the AAIB safety investigation published in 2017 remain valid," he said.

The West Sussex Coroner has announced a pre-inquest review will take place on 29 January at Crawley Coroner's Court.

"It is anticipated that the coroner will be looking to set the dates of the final inquest," a spokesman said.

