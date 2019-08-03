Thousands of people lined the streets of Brighton during the Pride parade.

This year's event commemorates the 50-year anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising in New York, which ignited the Pride movement, while also recognising the ongoing campaigning work for equal rights.

With that in mind, this year's theme celebrates "Generations of Love".

Kylie Minogue is headlining the festival on Saturday with her end-of-tour finale, at Preston Park.

Image caption Dogs of Brighton Pride

Clean Bandit, X Factor finalist Fleur East, tribute act Björn Again, Alice Chater and Zak Abel are supporting, while cabaret, comedy, burlesque, speakers and performance art can be seen across the festival, including on the BAME and QueerTown stages.

Image copyright Eddie mitchell

On Sunday, Jessie J and Grace Jones take to the stage alongside Rak Su, Nina Nesbitt, House Gospel Choir, Grace Carter and Guilty Pleasures.

Image copyright Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner

The colourful carnival took a revised route through North Road, for one year only, due to ongoing regeneration works in the city.