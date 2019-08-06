Image copyright John Montegriffo Image caption Passengers was escorted off an EasyJet flight which had been diverted to Bordeaux

An EasyJet flight bound for Gibraltar had to be diverted to eject two disruptive passengers.

Holidaymakers who departed Gatwick on Monday night cheered as the pair were ejected from the flight which diverted to land in Bordeaux, France.

French police were seen making their way onboard to remove the two people from flight EZY8905.

An EasyJet spokesperson said they did not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour towards their staff.

The two passengers were said to have become aggressive towards crew members on the flight.

The flight was due to arrive in Gibraltar at 20:35 BST but landed in Bordeaux instead at about 21:10.

Image copyright RadarBox24 Image caption The flight from London Gatwick was bound for Gibraltar

An EasyJet spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that flight EZY8905 from London Gatwick to Gibraltar was required to divert to Bordeaux and met by police as a result of two passengers behaving disruptively.

"The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority.

"Our cabin crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time."

