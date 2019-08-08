Image copyright Grice family Image caption Shana Grice was murdered by her ex-boyfriend who stalked her

People reporting domestic abuse will no longer face fines for wasting police time after a teenager was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, a police force said.

Shana Grice, 19, was sanctioned after she accused Michael Lane of harassment five months before he murdered her.

The police watchdog sent 16 recommendations to Sussex Police after a probe into its handling of the case.

It said the force should "reconsider the appropriateness" of fining alleged domestic abuse victims.

Sussex Police said it had stopped issuing fixed penalty notices for wasting police time in cases of alleged domestic abuse.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Michael Lane was convicted of murdering Miss Grice in 2017

A report commissioned after the death of Miss Grice, in Brighton, East Sussex, found that stalking and harassment offences were not being properly investigated.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct said the recommendations, published at the end of disciplinary proceedings against officers, were "another step towards ensuring improvements are made".

A further recommendation was sent to all chief constables in England and Wales, which said that Police Information Notices (PINs) should not be issued in cases of stalking or harassment.

A parliamentary report last year said the so-called "harassment warning notices" were often used inappropriately in place of a "robust investigation with positive action to protect the vulnerable victim".

Throat cut

In March 2016, Miss Grice was fined for wasting police time by officers investigating an alleged assault by Lane, after she failed to disclose the pair had previously been in a relationship.

Three months later Lane received a PIN, stating he must stop all attempts to contact Miss Grice, after he stole a key to her house and entered her bedroom while she slept.

On 25 August 2016, Miss Grice was found with her throat cut in the bedroom of her home.

Lane was convicted of murder in 2017 and was jailed for a minimum of 25 years.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police found a tracking device on Miss Grice's car after her death

Two retired officers were found to have failed to investigate the teenager's complaints, with one found to have committed gross misconduct and the other misconduct.

Another police officer was given a final written warning after an internal misconduct hearing.

Three other police officers and three members of police staff have received management advice and further training, Sussex Police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Jon Savell said the force "accepted that we made mistakes in this case" and had "significantly improved our response and remain committed to further improvements".