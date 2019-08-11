Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Sussex Police is investigating reports of "hazardous material" on Worthing seafront

Police are responding to a "hazardous material incident" after people reported having sore eyes and vomiting at a seaside resort.

A two-mile cordon has been set up on Worthing seafront. Social media users reported being evacuated from the pier, but this has not been confirmed by Sussex Police.

People were urged to stay away from the area and shut windows and doors.

Officers said the symptoms had affected "a small number of people".

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Worthing pier has reportedly been evacuated

The cordon is in place along Marine Parade between Grand Avenue and Windsor Road.

Sussex Police said investigations were ongoing and would release more details "as soon as we are able to".

In August 2017, about 150 people attended hospital reporting sore eyes and vomiting after a chemical haze drifted over Eastbourne.

An investigation by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural affairs concluded the gas cloud was likely to have come from the Channel.

It said: "It seems most likely that the source of the gas was a ship, lost cargo, or possibly a wreck."

Are you in the area? Have you been affected by what's happened? You can share your experience by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: