Brighton pier: Boy, 9, found during storm placed 'in temporary care'

  • 12 August 2019
Brighton storm Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL
Image caption Brighton seafront was hit by high winds and rain overnight

A nine-year-old boy found under Brighton pier during a storm has been placed into temporary foster care.

Brighton Beach Patrol found the child at 02:00 BST on Saturday as the coast was hit by rain and high winds.

A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from London, have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remain in custody, Sussex Police said.

Brighton & Hove City Council said the boy's family did not live locally.

The council spokesperson said: "We acted immediately and effectively to secure safe temporary foster accommodation for the child to allow longer-term arrangements for the child's welfare to be made."

