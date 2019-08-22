Image copyright Permar Manche Image caption Two boats carrying 30 migrants were picked up by French authorities

Twenty-four migrants - including four children - were detained by police after landing on a Sussex beach.

The group, who travelled by boat to Winchelsea Beach, were handed over to Border Force, Sussex Police said.

A further two boats carrying a total of 19 adults, ten children and a baby were picked up by French authorities attempting to cross the Channel.

At least 869 people, including more than 80 children, have crossed the Channel in small boats this year.

A note on terminology: The BBC uses the term migrant to refer to all people on the move who have yet to complete the legal process of claiming asylum. This group includes people fleeing war-torn countries, who are likely to be granted refugee status, as well as people who are seeking jobs and better lives, who governments are likely to rule are economic migrants.