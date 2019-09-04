Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Roe will appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later

The father of an eight-week-old baby girl who died from a head injury has been charged with her murder.

Paramedics were called to treat Holly Roe who was suffering from breathing difficulties at her home in Crowborough, East Sussex, on 10 September last year.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her father Michael Roe, 32, was arrested on Tuesday and will appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Roe, of Alderbrook Close in Crowborough, has been charged with murder, wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Holly's mother Tiffany Tate has been summonsed to appear to face a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.

The 21-year-old, also of Alderbrook Close, is due to appear at the same court on 12 September.

A post-mortem showed that Holly's cause of death was a traumatic head injury, Sussex Police said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.