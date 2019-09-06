Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Parents and pupils gathered to protest against new uniform rules

About 150 parents and pupils have staged a protest outside a secondary school over "gender neutral" uniforms.

In 2017, Priory School in Lewes, East Sussex, told all new pupils they had to wear trousers while existing students could wear uniforms already bought.

The school said "concerns" had been raised over the length of girls' skirts, and new rules would cater for a handful of transgender pupils.

This year it made trousers compulsory for new and existing students.

Image caption All students were told they must wear trousers as part of new regulations

A statement, on the school's website, said students not wearing the correct uniform would be asked to return home and change before being allowed into the building.

Pupil Nina Cullen wore a skirt to school and was refused entry after the protest.

"I haven't bought the new uniform and I don't see the point in wasting money," she said.

"I'm going to come back on Monday and see what the school decides."

Image caption Some pupils believe they should be given a choice about whether to wear trousers or skirts

The school had allowed pupils to wear a "summer uniform" comprising a polo shirt and trousers, and in extremely high temperatures PE shorts or skorts - shorts made to look like skirts.

However, a letter sent to parents in June said the decision had "created more problems than we wished" and added standards of uniform had declined.

According to the school, staff are spending so much time telling pupils to correct their uniform to meet the new rules, that it is "detracting" from time spent teaching.

