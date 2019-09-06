Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Roe appeared at Lewes Crown Court charged with the murder of his daughter Holly

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his baby daughter.

Michael Roe, 32, is alleged to have killed eight-week-old Holly, who died of a head injury in September 2018.

She was pronounced dead in hospital after paramedics were called to the family home in Crowborough, East Sussex, when the child experienced breathing difficulties.

Mr Roe, of Alderbrook Close, appeared at Lewes Crown Court and was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing.

A post-mortem examination showed Holly's cause of death was a traumatic head injury, Sussex Police said.

Mr Roe is due to appear again at Lewes Crown Court on 26 September.

The girl's mother, 21-year-old Tiffany Tate, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 12 September to face a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child.