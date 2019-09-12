Image caption Samson nearly died after being stabbed in the stomach

A man previously arrested and released after about 25 cats were killed or seriously injured in 18 months has been rearrested.

The 52-year-old man was first arrested in June but later released. He has been released on bail until 10 December.

In the most recent attack, a cat was wounded in Queens Road, Brighton on 31 May and died, Sussex Police said.

Between September and November 2018 alone, seven cats were attacked by the so called Brighton cat killer".

Samson the tabby had to have two emergency operations after being stabbed in the stomach.

The force has been working with an expert from the Royal Veterinary College to establish how all the cats were killed.