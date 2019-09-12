Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Tiffany Tate is accused of causing or allowing the death of her eight-week-old daughter

The mother of an eight-week-old baby has appeared in court charged over her daughter's death.

Tiffany Tate, 21, is accused of causing or allowing the death of Holly Roe, who died in hospital from a head injury.

Holly was treated by paramedics at at a house in Alderbrook Close, Crowborough.

Ms Tate, of no fixed address, was remanded on conditional bail to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 26 September. The baby's father, Michael Roe, has been charged with murder.

As well as the murder charge, Mr Roe, 32, of Alderbrook Close, is also accused of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm and causing or allowing the death of a child.

He was remanded in custody on Tuesday to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday.

A post-mortem examination showed Holly's cause of death was a traumatic head injury, Sussex Police said.

