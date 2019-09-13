Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the Asda store in Peglar Way, Crawley

A man has been charged with the assault of a man in an Asda supermarket.

The seriously injured man, in his 20s, remains in hospital with multiple head injuries after the attack in the store in Pegler Way, Crawley, at about 02:40 BST on Wednesday.

Steven McNamara, 28, of West Green Drive, Crawley has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a class A drug.

He is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court later.